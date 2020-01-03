Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has assured residents of the state and motorists that the ongoing construction of Agege Pen Cinema flyover bridge, will be completed and ready for use by July 2020.

The governor who toured the project site on Friday, January 3, 2020 in the company of his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat and some of his cabinet members, said the bridge has reached 70 percent completion.

The Agege Pen Cinema flyover, which connects Oba Ogunji road where it takes off and drops off at Agunbiade on the other side, has a railway underpass and three abatements, splitting into adjoining streets all around the area. (The image of the Agege Pen Cinema construction site is used for illustrative purpose) [Guardian]

Sanwo-Olu said, "We are pushing the contractors and we have been able to drag a lot of commitments from them. Let's use the dry season to see how we can complete this bridge. So, they have given us the commitment, and I will be inviting the gentlemen of the press at the end of the second quarter or the beginning of it to commission the flyover, which means it will happen towards end of June or early July 2020. "

While engaging traders, motorists and residents of the area, the governor appealed to them to be patient with the Lagos government.

He said, "We are appealing to the residents and motorists of this area to bear with us a little bit more. Just exercise a little bit of patience."

The governor also promised that his administration will pay all compensation to everyone who has been affected by the flyover construction.

"As you can see we have been committed to fulfilling our promises. But I have been told that there are some little compensation that the state still owed to those affected by the flyover construction.

"By the grace of God, before we open this bridge, we will pay all the compensation owed," he promised.

Recall that former Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, had in January 2018, disclosed the commencement of the Agege Pen Cinema flyover bridge construction.

According to Ambode, the bridge is aimed at easing traffic across Iju Road, Old Abeokuta Road and Obanguji street.