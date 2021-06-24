Sanwo-Olu rewards Ajunwa with 3-bedroom flat 25 years after her Olympic feat

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced on Thursday, June 24, 2021, that Ajunwa who is now an Assistant Commissioner of Police would get a three-bedroom flat at the Babatunde Raji Fashola Housing Estate, at the Iponri area of the state.

This is coming 25 years after the then military administrator of Lagos State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola promised Ajunwa a house for winning the long jump gold.

While announcing the donation at Alausa on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu said the gesture was to fulfill a 25-year pledge of the then government of Lagos State.

In a similar development, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the allocation of three-bedroom houses to the Super Eagles squad that won the the African Cup of Nations in Tunisia, in 1994.