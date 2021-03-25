The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the estate is the seventh housing scheme inaugurated since Sanwo-Olu assumed office in 2019.

Ogunleye, who was also a former Commissioner of Finance in the state, was present at the inauguration of the new housing estate.

Sanwo-Olu, while opening the estate, announced the allocation of a three-bedroom apartment each to a Nollywood star, the 2020 best teacher and the best school principal of the year in the state.

He said it came to his notice that Mrs Lanre Hassan-Adeshina, popularly known as Iya Awero, who lives in Ikorodu had an accommodation problem.

The governor spoke on the need to celebrate heroes who are impacting society positively while they were alive.

“We don’t need to celebrate them when they are dead; we can celebrate them when they are alive,’’ he said.

He said that his administration adopted global housing policies desirous of improving the socio-economic wellbeing of residents.

According to him, the Igbogbo 2B estate compromised of 360 units.

The project, he said, was conceived by his government in fulfilment of a promise to bridge the shelter gap in the state.

“At the commissioning of Alhaji Lateef Jakande Estate, Igando in 2019, I promised that all ongoing housing projects in various parts of the state would be delivered on schedule.

“I am happy to inform you that since then, we have delivered affordable and decent shelter to many families by commissioning six housing projects.

“The completion and commissioning of this estate, comprising 360 units, is a promise kept.

“This sends a strong message about our determination to truly make Lagos a 21st Century Economy.

“We will continue to bridge the housing deficit by providing decent and affordable houses to our people,’’ Sanwo-Olu pledged.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Housing, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said new estates were usually allocated to first-time homeowners.

This, Akinderu-Fatai said, is in line with the government’s determination to reduce the housing deficit and improve socioeconomic living across the state.

According to him, the zeal of Sanwo-Olu’s administration toward providing affordable and decent shelter for residents was evident as Igbogbo 2B was the seventh estate to be inaugurated by his administration.

He said the estate has 360 housing units comprising 120 one-bedroom, 120 two-bedroom and 120 three-bedroom flats in 10 blocks.

“For this reason, this government is working hard to ensure that its housing projects are speedily completed to give a new lease of life to many of our people.

The General Manager, Lagos Mortgage Board (LMB), Mr Bayowa Forsythe remarked that Lagos needed 400,000 houses to bridge the shelter gap, making reference to 2018 World Bank statistics.

“In Lagos, LMB has provided 4,096 affordable housing units, either through a mortgage or Rent-To-Own schemes to over 20,480 people in the past six years of its existence.

“Knowing that one person getting a home translates to an average of five people in a home,’’ he said.

Ogunleye, after whose name the estate was named, thanked the state government for the honour done to him.

Also responding, Iya Awero thanked the governor for saving her from homelessness.