Sanwo-Olu redeploys 2 new special advisers

The Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola said in a statement that the redeployment was announced during the 2023 on-boarding retreat programme for the newly-sworn in members of Lagos State Executive Council (SEC) and body of Permanent Secretaries.

The retreat took place at Epe with the theme: ”Navigating Government Excellence: Role of Leadership in Ensuring A Greater Lagos Rises”.

Muri-Okunola said that the Special Adviser on Health, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya from the ministry of health, had been redeployed to the Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said that Gov. Sanwo-Olu also redeployed Abiola Olowu from the ministry of commerce, cooperatives, trade and investment to Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, as Special Adviser, Office of Mineral Resources.

According to him, the changes took immediate effect.

He also said that the Special Adviser, Works, would work under the Office of Lagos State Deputy Governor.

Recall that Gov. Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday swore in 37 commissioners and special advisers as members of the SEC and assigned portfolios to them.

The cabinet members comprise 23 commissioners and 14 special advisers.

The commissioners included Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN (Justice and Attorney-General); Mrs Bolaji Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation); Prof. Akin Abayomi (Health); Mr Tokunbo Wahab (Environment and Water Resources), and Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai (Housing).

Also, Mr Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy); Mr Ibrahim Layode (Home Affairs); Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende (Youths and Social Development); Mr Dayo Alebiosu-Bush (Waterfront Infrastructure Development), Abisola Olusanya (Agriculture), and Mr Gbenga Oyerinde (Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations).

The others include Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka (Tourism, Arts and Culture); Mr Osiyemi Oluwaseun (Transportation); Mr Tunbosun Alake (Innovation, Science and Technology); Mr Afolabi Ayantayo (Establishment and Training); Mr Kayode Roberts (Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development), and Mr Mosopefoluwa George (Economic Planning and Budget).

The others are Mr Olumide Oluyinka (Physical Planning and Urban Development); Mr Abayomi Oluyomi (Finance); Mrs Folashade Ambrose-Medem (Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment); Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun (Basic and Secondary Education); Mr Akinyeri Ajigbotafe (Wealth Creation and Employment), and Mr Tolani Akibu (Tertiary Education).

The special advisers include Mr Sola Giwa (Transportation); Mr Rotimi Fashola (Agriculture); Mr Abiola Olowu (Commerce, Industry and Investment); Mr Olajide Babatunde (eGIS and Urban Development); Mr Idris Aregbe (Tourism, Arts and Culture), and Mr AbdulKabir Opeyemi Ogungbo (Taxation and Revenue).

