Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile in Lagos on Wednesday said that the appointments, which took immediate effect were necessitated by vacancies in the two organisations.

He appreciated the previous members of the boards for their meritorious and conscientious service to the state.

Sanwo-Olu congratulated and thanked the new members for accepting to serve the state and help improve on the achievements of their predecessors.

The governor said that the new members were carefully chosen based on records of excellence in their chosen fields.

Members of the new LSETF board included Mrs Bola Adesola as Chairman, Mrs Abisoye Tejumola as Executive Secretary, Mr Sinari Daranijo, Mrs Tatiana Moussalli-Nouri, Mr Segun Ojelade, Ms Kofo Durosinmi-Etti, Mr Idris Olorunnimbe and Mr Ronald Chagoury.

Members of the new LSSTF board included Mr kehinde Durosinmi-Etti as Chairman, Dr Abdul Razaq Balogun as Executive Secretary, Mr Segun Agbaje and Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu.

Others were Dr Adesola Adeduntan, Mr Emeka Onwuka, Mr Tayo Ayinde, Engr. Bamgbose-Martins, Mr Agboola Oshodi-Glover (rtd DIG), Mr Yemi Idowu, Otunba Niyi Adewunmi and Dr Ayo Oyisan.