RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu receives report on what caused Ikoyi building collapse that killed 45

Authors:

Samson Toromade

91 people were interrogated in the six-week period that the investigation took.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu receives the report on the Ikoyi building collapse from chairman of the panel of inquiry, Toyin Ayinde, while flanked by deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat (left), and Attorney General, and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (right) [LASG]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu receives the report on the Ikoyi building collapse from chairman of the panel of inquiry, Toyin Ayinde, while flanked by deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat (left), and Attorney General, and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (right) [LASG]

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has received a report from the panel that investigated the tragic collapse of a building in Ikoyi, Lagos State last year.

Recommended articles

The 21-storey building, one of three luxury high rise buildings under construction in Ikoyi, collapsed on November 1, 2021, killing at least 45 people, including Femi Osibona, the CEO of Fourscore Heights Limited responsible for the project.

Governor Sanwo-Olu immediately inaugurated a six-member panel to investigate the circumstances of the collapse, and finally received its report on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Chairman of the panel, Toyin Ayinde, said 91 people were interrogated in the six-week period that the investigation took.

The panel coordinated the activities of consultants who conducted integrity tests on the site, and received and reviewed documents from relevant MDAs, and conducted 35 interviews.

The panel also requested and received 21 memoranda, and accessed Osibona's home to recover useful documents.

"We need to note however that building collapses is rooted in the collapse of values, morals and ethics, which we need to work on as a nation.

"We cannot sow the wind and not expect to reap the whirlwind. Therefore, ethics and due diligence need to be restored," he said.

Ayinde said he hopes the panel's findings and recommendations are implemented to bring a lasting solution to incidents of building collapse not only in Lagos, but nationally.

Governor Sanwo-Olu immediately set up another four-member committee on Wednesday to review the report and make a presentation to the Lagos State Executive Council next week.

The new committee is chaired by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins.

Members are Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), and Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Defence Headquarters warns politicians against use of military uniform for posters

Defence Headquarters warns politicians against use of military uniform for posters

Sanwo-Olu receives report on what caused Ikoyi building collapse that killed 45

Sanwo-Olu receives report on what caused Ikoyi building collapse that killed 45

2023: APC Caretaker Committee reconciles Gov Yahaya and predecessor, Goje

2023: APC Caretaker Committee reconciles Gov Yahaya and predecessor, Goje

Ikoyi building collapse: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates committee to implement report

Ikoyi building collapse: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates committee to implement report

Again, Buhari asks young Nigerians to return to the farms

Again, Buhari asks young Nigerians to return to the farms

Gov. Buni mourns Yobe student who died in car accident in India

Gov. Buni mourns Yobe student who died in car accident in India

Banditry: Matawalle hails Buhari for deploying military personnel in Zamfara

Banditry: Matawalle hails Buhari for deploying military personnel in Zamfara

Young educated Nigerians should not expect jobs from government - Buhari

Young educated Nigerians should not expect jobs from government - Buhari

President Buhari drops Ararume as NNPC board chairman

President Buhari drops Ararume as NNPC board chairman

Trending

El-Rufai wants to bomb forests where bandits live

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says a bombing campaign would only take months [Daily Trust]

Wike bans prostitution, nightclubbing in Rivers

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]

State Police is not an option - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

Second Niger bridge 78 per cent completed – FG

Second Niger bridge