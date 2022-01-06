Sanwo-Olu receives report on what caused Ikoyi building collapse that killed 45

The 21-storey building, one of three luxury high rise buildings under construction in Ikoyi, collapsed on November 1, 2021, killing at least 45 people, including Femi Osibona, the CEO of Fourscore Heights Limited responsible for the project.

Governor Sanwo-Olu immediately inaugurated a six-member panel to investigate the circumstances of the collapse, and finally received its report on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Chairman of the panel, Toyin Ayinde, said 91 people were interrogated in the six-week period that the investigation took.

The panel coordinated the activities of consultants who conducted integrity tests on the site, and received and reviewed documents from relevant MDAs, and conducted 35 interviews.

The panel also requested and received 21 memoranda, and accessed Osibona's home to recover useful documents.

"We need to note however that building collapses is rooted in the collapse of values, morals and ethics, which we need to work on as a nation.

"We cannot sow the wind and not expect to reap the whirlwind. Therefore, ethics and due diligence need to be restored," he said.

Ayinde said he hopes the panel's findings and recommendations are implemented to bring a lasting solution to incidents of building collapse not only in Lagos, but nationally.

Governor Sanwo-Olu immediately set up another four-member committee on Wednesday to review the report and make a presentation to the Lagos State Executive Council next week.

The new committee is chaired by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins.