Sanwo-Olu receives AFCON trophy ahead of tournament in Côte d’Ivoire

The trophy, arriving from Morocco, touched down in Lagos on Thursday.

The trophy was presented to Sanwo-Olu by the Visa team, led by the Vice-President and Head of West Africa Cluster, Andrew Uaboi.

Visa is the official digital payment provider approved by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Receiving the trophy at the State House Marina, Sanwo-Olu said that the symbolic gesture reinforced the importance the nation attached to talent development.

He said that Nigerians looked forward to interesting contests and exciting moments at 2023 AFCON.

Sanwo-Olu charged the Super Eagles to win the trophy, as the national team had the physical skills needed to be victorious in the tournament.

According to him, with the right player selection and proper preparation, Super Eagles will make Nigeria proud.

”AFCON may be a continental competition but the platform has grown over the years to be a global brand. The world is patiently waiting for the opening match to kick off.

”We are looking forward to exciting moments when the competition starts in January. We are fully committed to making our team come out strong and compete in the league,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that while AFCON may be a global brand, he expected CAF to inject local flavour into the contest.

He urged the Federation to engage indigenous skills to help in diverse areas and make the organisation of the game better.

The governor said that Lagos would continue to support the development of local football talents and sustain the excitement in sports.

Speaking, Uaboi thanked Sanwo-Olu for hosting the team, noting that Lagos was chosen as the host of the trophy’s tour, given its position in the country as a hub for sports.