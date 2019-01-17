The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mr Jide Sanwo-Olu, has promised to ensure full empowerment and integration of women in the decision making positions of the state, if voted into power.

Sanwo-Olu made the pledge on Thursday in Lagos at an interactive session organised by the Office of the APC Women Leader in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the interactive session, which attracted women professionals, entrepreneurs, academics and opinion leaders across the state, had the theme ‘Enabling, Empowering and Promoting Women: Our Pact’.

He said that without women participation in the public discourse or decision making process, it would be difficult for the state to achieve sustainable development.

”If we are voted into power, we will make sure that key ministries such as finance, economic and budget planning, even the Secretary to the state government are supervised by women.

”Women will also take up prominent positions in our cabinet to support and prompt us to deliver efficiently.

”I believe that women are trustworthy, capable and competent, and they can make positive impact for the benefit of all,” Sanwo-Olu said

The candidate also promised to procure two Linear Accelerator machines to reduce the burden of cancer among women.

He said that his government would promote entertainment and tourism by establishing a Film Village in the state.

Also speaking, the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, urged women to support and work together to ensure victory for the APC in the elections.

Adebule said that the party would continue to give women all the necessary support to promote their cause.

She urged women to show their voting strength in the forthcoming general election by voting for Sanwo-Olu so as to get their deserved recognition.

”Sanwo-Olu is a tested and trusted individual, he is a brand that is ready to promote the cause of women in the state,” she said.

Earlier in her address, Ms Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, APC Women Leader, said that the session would give the participants the opportunity to assess the APC candidate and scrutinise his programmes and policies.

According to her, career women are important to the state as the drivers of the economic and social fabrics of the Southwest.