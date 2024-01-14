Sanwo-Olu promises to implement policies, strategies to entrench peace

Sanwo-Olu made the promise during the 15th coronation anniversary of Oba Adekanmi Oyekan, the Alapa of Apa Kingdom, Apa, Badagry, Lagos.

The governor, who was represented by Bolaji Robert, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, said prosperity could only thrive in a peaceful environment.

“As a government, our commitment to the peaceful co-existence of our citizens across all communities in the state is non-negotiable.

“We will continue to implement policies and strategies that will entrench peace in our dear state.

“As you mark this great occasion, I urge you to continue your peaceful reign, and to also support, collaborate and promote cooperation among all members of this kingdom in the pursuit of the overall development of the state,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu said that it was on record that since the ascension of the traditional ruler to the revered throne of his ancestors, the Apa community had enjoyed peace and proactive leadership.

“I join you all in returning all gratitude to our Almighty God and to bless His mighty name for His grace upon your life as He has preserved you to witness this peace and prosperity for the past 15 years.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation to the sons and daughters of this kingdom; your cooperation and total support of the crown is the reason we are able to have a befitting celebration today.

“Occasions such as this, afford us, the government, the opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to our royal fathers for their efforts in ensuring peace and peaceful co-existence in the state,” he said.

In his remarks, the Traditional Ruler, Oba Adekanmi Oyekan, urged the state government to assist in constructing more infrastructural projects in the Apa community.

“I am using this medium to request more infrastructural projects from the Lagos State Government to be established in Apa Kingdom.

“I am appealing for consideration to be given to the upgrading of Apa Grammar School and the construction of a senior secondary section.

“Also to remind our governor about the commencement of the construction of the stadium earmarked for the division.

“This will boost the development of sports and will ensure that the teeming youths of the division actively engage in sporting activities to support the Annual Alapa Cup Competition,” he said.

Oyekan also commended the Federal Government for the Deep Sea Port project and reconstruction of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

“I wish to appreciate the federal government through the Lagos State Government for the Deep Sea Port project earmarked for the environment.

“The project is monumental and would greatly fast-track the development of the area.

“It will also kickstart economic activities in the area, create employment for the youths, and also open up the tourism potential of the area.

“The construction of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway so far is commendable.

“As for Apa-Owode Road, an international route to the Benin Republic, I am appealing for fast-tracking of the construction for increased development of Apa Kingdom,” he said.

The traditional ruler thanked President Bola Tinubu; his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Gov. Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Dr Kadiri Hamzat and other elective officeholders for their contribution to the development of Apa land.

He commended traditional rulers from Badagry, Lagos and Ogun states for attending his 15th coronation anniversary.