Sanwo-Olu made the promise on Wednesday during the virtual training of the teachers tagged "Eko Educators Webinar Performance Series 3.3".

He said that his administration was committed to rewarding excellent service delivery in Lagos State Post-Primary Teaching Service.

According to him, teachers are key change agents who will be remembered for shaping future generation of leaders.

He urged them to embrace technology in improving the quality of teaching to enhance their productivity.

”This is the era of technology and it is working well for us. Technology has become a very strong tool that we cannot do away with in our everyday lives. With technology, we can think locally and act globally,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said that great teachers were always remembered for the lives they shaped, just as they derived satisfaction in seeing their students become role models and future leaders.

On her part, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, said that any school system thrived on the quality of teaching and learning which was exhibited through the quality of teachers with a multiplier effect on the students.

Adefisayo commended Lagos State teachers for indulging in self-development to complement the government organised training.

Adefisayo also commended the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) board for the idea of the virtual training, which was vital to the progress of the education sector in the state.

She said that as the present administration’s battle against the COVID-19 continued, teachers were expected to put in their best in guiding the children aright, especially those who might had gone through different forms of abuse and trauma during the lockdown period.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Chairman of TESCOM, Mrs Elizabeth Ariyo, said that the webinar was a conscious effort of the commission to improve teaching styles, optimise the teaching profession and enhance the lives of the children, and ultimately, their future.

Ariyo said that the webinar was organised for Post-Primary School Teachers in Lagos State as a way of elevating their level of preparedness and pro-activeness in teaching and learning in order to meet the challenges of the ‘new normal’.

”The platform intends to address teachers’ wellness and well-being, as well as update them on new trends to improve their teaching skills,” she said.

Ariyo appreciated the generosity of Gov. Sanwo-Olu for the approval of the Teachers’ Exit Replacement programme with over 1,000 new appointees and the Retrospective Course approval for over 700 Teachers which had lingered since 2013.

She also commended the governor for the approval of digital training of all Post-Primary Schools Teachers on Microsoft Teams platform; and Capacity Enhancement of Teachers in Lagos State among other initiatives, which had boosted proper integration of TESCOM in the ”new normal”.

The Permanent Secretary, TESCOM, Mrs Toyin Awoseyi, said that the presence of the governor at the webinar, affirmed his commitment to education.

Awoseyi urged the participants to put in their best for the development and progress of the sector in the state.