Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has presented the Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment to Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal as the 15th Oniru of Iruland.

While presenting the staff of office on Sunday, June 7, 2020, Sanwo-Ou said, “The people and government of Lagos State have the honour to present the Staff of Office to his Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II), the Oniru of Iruland.”

He said, “The new Oba-elect until his election was the Commissioner for Agriculture of our state and one of the longest-serving members of the state cabinet. As the new Oniru of Iruland, he will take over the illustrious throne and build on the worthy legacy of his forebears.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos, I wish the new Oniru a successful reign that will usher in progress and development of Iruland and our state.”

The coronation held barely two days after the governor announced the selection of Prince Gbolahan Lawal as the new Oniru-Elect of Iruland.