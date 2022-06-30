RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu presents 13 SUVs To outstanding teachers

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday presented 13 Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to outstanding teachers selected across the six education districts.

L-R: An elated Folashade Oyedeji of Ajara Comprehensive High School (kneeling), as she gets a car gift from Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu during the Annual Teachers’ Merit Award at the Sports Pavilion, Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. With them: Chairperson, Nominations Committee & Association of Private Educators in Nigeria, Mrs Lai Koiki (second left); Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo (left) and Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (right).
The teachers were presented brand-new vehicles for their passion and deployment of modern techniques to teach students.

The recipients were among the finalists nominated for the Year 2021 Teachers’ Merit Award, by the Screening Committee, led by the chairperson of the Association of Private Educators in Nigeria, Mrs Lai Koiki.

At the grand finale of the 2021 Teachers Merit Award, held at Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said that the initiative was in line with the commitment to use education as an instrument to change the world and influence the teaching profession.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (right) congratulating Mr Yahya Adesokan of Vetland Senior Grammar School (left) as one of the outstanding teachers and recipient of a brand new SUV during the Annual Teachers’ Merit Award at the Sports Pavilion, Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022
He said that the reward was for selflessness, dedication and diligence among our teachers in the state.

According to him, it is a very good way to motivate and encourage excellence in teachers, in the quest for quality and effective education delivery to the much cherished students.

”Awards of this nature, are not only symbolic to reward worthwhile services but they are also a genuine way to promote merit and encourage the spirit of healthy competition amongst our teachers in Lagos State.

”The teaching profession is such a unique one because it involves the strong efforts of promoting the complex personal development of our youth, in preparation for their future as responsible citizens and career in the workplace; a synergy expected as a needed catalyst in socio-economic growth.

”This is a sacred responsibility, and our teachers cannot afford to fail in the discharge of this key duty.

”This award should remind us all, particularly our teachers, that passion, personal development, and commitment are qualities that will stand you out from the crowd.

”With these qualities, our pupils will not only excel in academics but will also exhibit innate sterling abilities in cognitive, psychomotor, affective and co-curricular areas of learning,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that teachers should not to see the award as a contest but a way to encourage themselves to continue to put in their best, knowing that such commitment would one day be rewarded.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo said that teachers rewards were no long in heaven but here on Earth.

Adefisayo urged the teachers to continue to put in more efforts, as they carry out the their duties.

The recipients of the brand-new vehicles are Adenike Ojo (Junior Secondary School Administrator), Folasade Oyedeji (Junior Secondary School teacher), Oluseyi Amoo (Junior Secondary School teacher), Olubukola Dosumu (Junior Secondary School teacher), Olusegun Muftau (Primary School administrator), and Fauziyat Adegeye (Primary School teacher).

Others are Michael Ayoola (Primary School teacher), Omolayo Fadayomi (Primary School teacher), Bolanle Alamu (Senior Secondary School administrator), Adeola Adefemi (Senior Secondary School teacher), Soji Megbowon (Senior Secondary School teacher), Yahya Adesokan (Senior Secondary School teacher), and Lukman Agbabiaka (Special Education Needs teacher).

