Sanwo-Olu presents 13 SUVs To outstanding teachers

The recipients were among the finalists nominated for the Year 2021 Teachers’ Merit Award, by the Screening Committee, led by the chairperson of the Association of Private Educators in Nigeria, Mrs Lai Koiki.

At the grand finale of the 2021 Teachers Merit Award, held at Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said that the initiative was in line with the commitment to use education as an instrument to change the world and influence the teaching profession.

He said that the reward was for selflessness, dedication and diligence among our teachers in the state.

According to him, it is a very good way to motivate and encourage excellence in teachers, in the quest for quality and effective education delivery to the much cherished students.

”Awards of this nature, are not only symbolic to reward worthwhile services but they are also a genuine way to promote merit and encourage the spirit of healthy competition amongst our teachers in Lagos State.

”The teaching profession is such a unique one because it involves the strong efforts of promoting the complex personal development of our youth, in preparation for their future as responsible citizens and career in the workplace; a synergy expected as a needed catalyst in socio-economic growth.

”This is a sacred responsibility, and our teachers cannot afford to fail in the discharge of this key duty.

”This award should remind us all, particularly our teachers, that passion, personal development, and commitment are qualities that will stand you out from the crowd.

”With these qualities, our pupils will not only excel in academics but will also exhibit innate sterling abilities in cognitive, psychomotor, affective and co-curricular areas of learning,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that teachers should not to see the award as a contest but a way to encourage themselves to continue to put in their best, knowing that such commitment would one day be rewarded.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo said that teachers rewards were no long in heaven but here on Earth.

Adefisayo urged the teachers to continue to put in more efforts, as they carry out the their duties.

The recipients of the brand-new vehicles are Adenike Ojo (Junior Secondary School Administrator), Folasade Oyedeji (Junior Secondary School teacher), Oluseyi Amoo (Junior Secondary School teacher), Olubukola Dosumu (Junior Secondary School teacher), Olusegun Muftau (Primary School administrator), and Fauziyat Adegeye (Primary School teacher).