Sanwo-Olu pledges relief for Lekki residents, businesses

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was to discuss activities and plans of his administration for the community and the state in general.

The governor said that properties, businesses and tenants that might be affected once the building of the fourth mainland bridge starts would be fully compensated.

He explained that the bridge must be built to bring modern development to the state.

Sanwo-Olu also read “riot act” against noise pollution, lawlessness and other environmental degradation factors, endangering lives and properties in the axis.

He stated that when rebuilding the Ilasan area for a better health and environment status befitting the area, nobody would be left out.

“The slum, health hazards and way of life is not fit for Ilasan area and in feeling the plight of the residents of the area, we are committed to addressing what must be done to result in a win-win situation for residents and the environment.

“Residents are advised to bring acts of lawlessness and bad behaviour along the corridor to the knowledge of government.

“For the youth, once the leaders approve of an area for us, we would build a stadium, more primary schools and other important facilities in this axis.

“We are also committed to rebuilding the hospital at the Ibeju Lekki axis and also build a General Hospital at Ajah this year,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated his commitment to providing relief on the road transportation challenges experienced on the Lekki-Epe expressway.

He said that his administration would continue to build regional roads and ferry routes, to solve some of the issues.

The governor, however, stressed that the promised coastal road was not forgotten and would be built after the regional roads were finished.

“Also, the Jakande road would be rebuilt to address traffic situation and we shall also consider the beautification of the Lekki-Epe expressway,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Gbemi Adelekan, Secretary, Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) and other residents highlighted several areas of concerns from 1004 to Epe.

According to him, they include building of coastal road to address the traffic situation on the Lekki-Epe expressway, and regeneration of Ilasan Housing Estate.

Other areas of concern, the residents pointed out, were the traffic situation at the Jakande junction, the flooding situation at Lafiaji, Orchid road, and others.

“We also call for more primary and secondary schools across the Lekki corridor, more functional healthcare centres and a youth facility for more inclusiveness,” he said.

Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, reiterated the focus of the current administration to delivering critical infrastructure aimed at easing the lives and businesses of residents in the axis.