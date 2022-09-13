Sanwo-Olu orders removal of abandoned vehicles under bridges

Giwa said that Gov. Sanwo-Olu had declared zero tolerance for environmental abuse, illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse and defacing of the environment when he signed the ‘Executive Order’ on traffic and sanitation.

”I can assure you that government will enforce this notice after the expiration of the seven days ultimatum beginning from today (Monday),” he said.

Giwa appealed to owners of abandoned vehicles to comply, as the ‘Removal Notice’ became necessary due to security issues and attendant gridlock in identified areas such as Costain, Apapa, Ajah, Lekki, among others.

In his address, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), served a seven-day removal and compliance notice to owners of trucks and vehicles parked under Costain Bridge area.

He urged them to comply or risk having their vehicles impounded; and prosecution.

Oreagba expressed worries that the abandoned vehicles were serving as hideouts for criminals, and the present nature of the environment allowed them to escape police arrest.

He said that the state government was committed to reducing the traffic problems around the axis, hence, it had become important to remove bottlenecks to such policy.

According to him, the indiscriminate parking and abandonment of trucks on the roads is inimical to that policy.

He, therefore, warned the owners to remove them from the area before the expiration of the deadline, as ”there is no going back on this”.

