The Iponri LagosHOMS situated in Surulere Local Government Area consists of 132 home units with 11 blocks of 88 two-bedrooms and 44 three-bedrooms built on 2.91 hectares of land.

Speaking during the inauguration, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that the naming of the of the housing scheme after Fashola was in recognition of the former governor’s contributions to the development of the state.

“The BRF Homes: Apart from the fact that he is my senior on this job, he was also the person that laid the foundation for this place and some of those initial bottlenecks, he actually saw them and started ensuring they got resolved during his tenure.

“This place is actually his ward, so politically it is also correct. Given his level of contributions as a one-time governor in the state and also given the services that he is giving the nation at this time, the least we can do is to continue to encourage him to do more.

“He is still serving and we need to acknowledge his modest efforts in the conversation of bringing better governance to our people and bringing about a sense of real genuine development that we can also leave behind when we leave the job," Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that the completion of the homes underscored his administration´s readiness and commitment to reducing the housing deficit in the state.

According to him, it is also in fulfilment of the administration´s sacred mandate of providing decent affordable shelter for the people.

Sanwo-Olu said that in due course, more homes would be inaugurated in various parts of the state, as all hands were on deck at all the housing schemes to ensure speedy delivery of all ongoing projects.

He said that the Iponri project was the vision of a Greater Lagos being actualised and the hope of a better life for the people becoming a reality.

“Our mandate is only fully achieved when the lives of our people are made better. We are motivated to invest more in every area of endeavour as much as lives are touched. That’s our pledge, to make a positive impact in all aspects of the lives of our people.

“The commitment of this administration to provision of good quality and affordable housing stems from our conviction that it is shelter that is of the notable indices of the quality of life of people.

“Without good shelter in well planned habitats, quality of life cannot be enhanced. We will continue to do our best to invest in the well-being of our people in this regard.

“I look forward to a time when all the citizens of this state can have a decent roof over their heads without any form of financial hardship.

“As we build more homes all over the state, we are also generating ideas on increasing affordability and access. Good houses should not only be for the affluent," the governor said.

He said that in due course, more convenient packages would be introduced to make more people come on the home ownership ladder, irrespective of their socio-economic bracket.

Sanwo-Olu charged all stakeholders and professionals in the Built Sector to come up with well-thought out solutions to reducing cost of building.

He said that all must be concerned with making a change that would improve the narrative of housing development in their own time.