Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has commiserated with family and friends of the late Yinka Odumakin, the National Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere.

Sanwo-Olu described Odumakin as a passionate leader and a great Nigerian.

The governor in a series of tweets on Saturday, April 3, 2021, said the civil rights activist spent his life in the service of humanity 'and particularly for the emancipation of Yoruba people'.

His words, “It is with a deep sense of sorrow that I write to commiserate with the family, friends and associates of Late Yinka Odumakin.

“ The late Afenifere Publicity Secretary was undoubtedly a great Nigerian, passionate leader and champion of a true Nigeria that would work for everyone.

“As a civil rights activist, he spent his life in the service of humanity and particularly for the emancipation of the Yoruba people.

“On behalf of my family and the people of Lagos State, my heartfelt condolences to Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, the Afenifere and the entire Yoruba race.”

Odumakin died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) after a brief illness.