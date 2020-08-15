Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has expressed sadness over the death of a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Lanre Razak.

In a condolence message, issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Mr Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu described Razak’s death as a rude shock.

He said that the deceased was a great politician, a strong party man and an advocate of masses oriented programmes.

Chief Razak, the Balogun of Epe, died on Saturday morning at Reddington Hospital, Lagos after a brief illness. He was aged 74.

According to the governor, the deceased, during his lifetime, stood for what is right, always championing policies that will impact positively on the lives of the poor masses.

Sanwo-Olu said that late Razak, popularly called KLM, did not hide his love and support for his administration.

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

“I am saddened by the death of one of our political leaders in Lagos APC, Chief Lanre Razak.

"He was a loyal party man and committed democrat, with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape.

“He was an extremely loyal and great politician, who did his best for our party and an advocate of masses oriented programmes.

“Chief Razak served his people and Lagos State passionately as Chairman of Epe Local Government Area and Commissioner of Public Transportation.

“He brought a lot of development to Epe as a council boss and also made positive contributions to turn around public transportation in Lagos during his tenure as member of the State Executive Council.

“His support for our developmental agenda was exemplary.

“He always propelled us to do more for the people of Lagos State,’’ the governor said.

He said that the late KLM would definitely be missed by the entire political class, particularly the people of Epe, the Lagos East Senatorial District and the state as a whole.

Sanwo-Olu also condoled with the immediate family of the departed, the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; other GAC members, Lagos APC and the entire people of Epe.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the beloved Chief Razak eternal rest in Aljannah firdaus.