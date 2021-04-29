Sanwo-Olu launches LASU, Cornell University online post-graduate certificate programmes

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State made this known at a virtual launching of LASU and Cornell University Post-Graduate Professional Certificate Programmes.

Sanwo-Olu, also the Chief launcher, said that the programme would meet the education needs of the citizenry, and also acts as a catalyst for individual growth and rapid socioeconomic development.

“Education occupies a prominent place in the “6 Pillar Development Agenda of this administration (T.H.E.M.E.S).

“Our educational policies are greatly influenced by the national policy on education for sustainable growth and individual development.

“The collaboration between LASU and Cornell University in U.S will give our students the opportunity to gain global skills that will make them relevant, employable, and globally competitive.

“We made the decision to collaborate with Cornell University, a private Ivy League Institution, because it is renowned for innovative excellence, entrepreneurship skills development and exceptional research practice.

“Those key attributes are required to sustain LASU’s pedigree and high academic profile as the second best university in Nigeria, and one of the best 600 universities in the world,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He added that our reputable partners and visitors to this great university would continue to play the leadership role needed to reposition LASU.

“It will increase LASU’s present rating, and make it a university of choice in the whole of Africa.

“Most of the courses being offered on this collaborative platform are online, which means prospective students do not have to expend resources on travelling to the United States for the same certificate.

“They will be issued once they have successfully completed any course of their choice. I congratulate you in advance,” the governor said.

He said the professional certificate programmes that would be offered include: Entrepreneurship Skills Development; Human Resources Training and Development; Innovation and Creativity.

“Others are: Management Studies; Marketing; Leadership Skills; Management and Data Science and Statistics, among others.

“I assure our partners from Cornell University that this administration will respect all agreements under this partnership.

“We will do everything possible to uphold the outstanding reputation of both institutions, because our goal is to make LASU one of the 10 best universities in the world by the next ranking,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Also, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, Acting Vice-Chancellor, LASU, said that the collaboration was aimed at providing international perspective for our students and those that would be joining the course.

Oke said the university was aware that this collaboration would bring about quality competitiveness and help students to have better understanding of human nature across the nations.

“We are dedicated to providing quality academic and corporate experience to our students,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the successful completion of the certificate programme, successful students would receive a certificate from Cornell University.