'As your daddy...' — Sanwo-Olu increases Lagos students' bursary by ₦10k

Sanwo-Olu said this at the one-day parley he had with student union leaders and stakeholders.

The parley, with the theme, Students as Strategic Partners in the Governance Process: Challenges and Prospect for Youth Development, took place at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu charged the students to be good ambassadors of their schools and focus on being great citizens.

"As your daddy, I must ensure you go home happy today; going forward, our Lagos State indigenes bursary has been increased to ₦60,000.

"This interface between the student union and stakeholders is necessary; there's need to share ideas and focus on building a better Nigeria. You all are the future, the future is yours to take, we're only doing what we can to build the institution that can help shape you.

"We'll do all we can to provide conducive environment for learning by building new additional student accommodation, we will build student arcade in other new institutions and tech hubs like we have in Lagos State University (LASU)," Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that the state would provide scholarship for physically challenged students of state-owned institutions.

"Both indigenes and non indigenes will benefit from from this scholarship; also, we have reviewed our scholarship to ₦250,000.

"We want to relieve parents in the face of the hard economic situation; with our collaborative effort, we will come out stronger," the governor said.