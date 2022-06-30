Sanwo-Olu increases BRT fares by N100

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the Assistant Director, Corporate Communication, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mr Kolawole Ojelabi, in Lagos on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Sanwo-Olu said the increase which will take effect from July, 13, 2022, was to sustain the operations of regulated bus services in Lagos State, NAN reports.

Ojelabi said, "The increase, which will come into effect on July 13, is aimed at ensuring sustainability of the BRT and standard route schemes.

“These measures are indispensable in the current global economic and environmental reality to ensure the sustainability of the BRI operation.

“With the increase, a bus ride from Ikorodu – TBS will now cost N600 from N500 while Berger to Ajah is now N700, up from N600.

“Oshodi to Abule Egba will cost N450 from N350 and Abule-Egba-CMS-Obalende will attract a fare of N600.”

Ojelabi explained that the operators of the transport scheme of late had been thwarted by the rising cost of inputs required for sustainable service delivery.

He said that the lack of spare parts to fix faulty buses has also reduced the number of buses available for operation thereby pushing up demands.

Ojelabi added that the monumental increase in pump price of diesel from N187 to N830/litre between August 2020 and June 2022, greatly affected optimal performance of the bus operating companies leading withdrawal o buses from operation and, consequently, longer waiting time at bus stations.

The BRT official disclosed that the Sanwo-Olu also approved a proposal for a bail out for the bus operating companies.

He explained that the bail out fund was necessary to soften the effects of the harsh operating environment and safeguard private partnership investment and forestall the demise of formalised bus operations in the state.

Ojelabi said: “In view of the economic situation, the government is also providing support for the Bus Operating Companies in view of the continuous increase in fuel price.

“This is to ensure that the increase to the passenger is kept to a minimum. The fare increase notwithstanding.

“Government noted that whatever support this will provide to the operators, it will still not cover the cost of fueling, thus likely to put the continued survival of the bus operations on a tight rein.”

Ojelabi said the governor also approved the appeal by LAMATA for the conversion of the current diesel buses in operation to the use of compressed natural gas (CNG).