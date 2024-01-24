ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Sabo Market as alternative to Oyingbo Market

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu stated that the market, having stood the test of time as an integral part of the community’s history of over 70 years, offered a convenient alternative to the renowned Oyingbo Market.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Sanwo-Olu gave the advice at the inauguration of the Sabo-Yaba Ultra-Modern market in Lagos.

The governor represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, urged traders to take ownership of the facilities provided by the government.

He also urged the people to preserve the newly remodelled structure, adding that it was a crucial step toward maintaining collective health and well-being in the state.

According to him, the market stands as a beacon of progress, a symbol of resilience and a testament to the collaborative efforts that will continue to shape the destiny of the communities.

He, therefore, charged the people not to forget the importance of upholding proper environmental sanitation.

He noted that it had played a pivotal role in driving commercial and trading activities within the area and its environs.

“I am proud to celebrate with you, the fourth transformation of this market, which evolved from a model market into a modern marvel.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman, Yaba Local Council Development Area, Kayode Omiyale, said the market would serve as a good alternative to the popular Tejuosho and Oyingbo markets.

Recounting, Omiyale said the market which was established about seven decades ago had witnessed three spates of redevelopments on three different occasions and the last was in 1987.

Highlighting the facilities within the market, the chairman said it comprised of 720 shops made up of lockup shops, suites and key clamps.

“Others are modern toilets, and a mobile health centre established by the Lagos State Health Management Agency, among other facilities,” he said.

He stated that the establishment and remodelling of the market were informed by the mounting need to have a more convenient option to the popular Tejuosho and Oyingbo market which was considered far from Yaba residents.

Omiyale also noted that the new market would fill the vacuum and ensure the ease of doing business coupled with the ease of buying and selling.

The chairman said that no form of street trading would be allowed along the corridor of the market.

He said it would help to maintain order, sanity and good environmental sanitation around the market.

