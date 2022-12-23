Sanwo-Olu inaugurates road networks, jetty to link Lagos, Ogun communities

Sanwo-Olu walked through the rehabilitated Isuti Road in Igando area to unveil the project plaque.

He earlier drove through to inspect the Idowu Egba former wooden bridge site under reconstruction before arriving at the Isuti project.

The governor finally visited the Camp Davies-ljon-Liasu Ojo-ljo Road Network with Jetty in Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area, still under Alimosho Local Government, to complete the inaugurations.

Unveiling the plaque at Isuti, he made campaign promises, reeled out achievements, thanked the residents for their support and explained how the project would positively impact their lives and livelihoods.

“We are in government to make life a lot better for you,’ he said.

While inaugurating the Ishefun – Camp Davies-ljon-Liasu Ojo-ljo Road Network with Jetty in Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, Sanwo-Olu explained how the projects lead to the jetty to enhance water transportation between Alimosho, Ogun and Badagry communities.

“From Ayobo, you don’t need to travel far again because there is now a bypass,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu appealed to residents to take ownership of the road and jetty projects and take care of the infrastructure.

The governor assured the people that the rail projects would reach the Alimosho Local Council eventually.

He said that Alimosho was the most populated not only in the state but in Nigeria, hence the government’s efforts to boost its infrastructure.

The governor said the Isuti Road was almost four kilometers and had a jetty.

Sanwo-Olu said that the former plank bridge which residents paid tolls to use for over 15 years was now being reconstructed and nearing completion.

He said that the projects had reduced travel time of about 50 minutes in the axis to just 10 minutes, adding that his administration was deliberate in fixing roads and enhancing interconnectivity to boost commerce and the economy.

The governor urged the residents to vote massively for APC which had delivered purposeful, meaningful, progressive governance that impacted their lives.

Sanwo-Olu thanked the contractors on the project and the engineers and leaders of the ministry of Works and Infrastructure for actualising the project on schedule.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, said the

projects demonstrated the government’s commitment to improving the well-being of Lagos residents.

Adeyoye said the inauguration demonstrated the commitment of the Sanwo-Olu administration to continually energise the local economy through infrastructure development.

She said residents and road users had, over the years, clamored for an improvement in the hitherto deplorable roads, which had huge traffic-bearing capacity.

“Interestingly and of significance is the fact that they all lead to major hubs for water transportation to Agbara, Ishefun and other coastal communities in Badagry and neighboring Ogun State, further confirming the strategy of linkage with our waterways, thereby deepening the Intermodal Transport System.

“The State Government’s intervention to reconstruct and upgrade the road network with the provision of a brand new Jetty is very strategic as it would not only serve Ishefun-Camp Davies-ljon or Liasu Ojo- ljo and communities but also several other commuters around Ayobo which is one of the largest settlements in Alimosho Local Government Area.

“Furthermore, it will serve as a bypass to the Lagos- Badagry Expressway via Agbara, Ishefun and Ishuti,” she said.

Adeyoye said that the Ishuti Road project is 3800m in length with 10m width, ending at the jetty connecting the famous Totoro food market in Ogun State, to boost trade and commerce around Igando.

She said the Ishefun-Camp Davies- ljon Road segment is 7,639 meters long and has a width of 16.2 metres while Laisu Ojo-ljo Road segment of the project is 1,190 metres.

The Chairman, Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, Mr Bilatito Shobowale, said the project would ease movement from the area to Lagos Island.

He thanked the government for the project while calling attention to the promise of the government to build Tourist Village and other projects in the area.