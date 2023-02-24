Sanwo-Olu inaugurates maternal centre, couples clinic in Orile Agege

“This is another effort put in place by the Babajide Sanwo-olu government to further raise the standard of services rendered in all government owned hospital in Lagos.

“I was also in Orile Agege last week to commission a primary healthcare centre to increase the accessibility of health services for the people.

“Mr governor will do more to further uplift healthcare in the state if reelected back to his position,” she said.

Sanwo-olu commended the management and staff of the hospital for rendering selfless service.

Speaking earlier, Dr Seyi Pitan, the Medical Director of OAGH maternity centre said the hospital has been upgraded with modern facilities, more beds and the obstetrics high dependency unit.

Pitan said the couple clinic was launched to educate pregnant women and their husbands on some of the challenges of pregnancy and what they need to know during delivery.

“The Sanwo-olu administration has done a great job by upgrading our maternal centre and ante natal clinic.

“This development will enable us attend to more pregnant women in Orile Agege for seamless process during and after their delivery.