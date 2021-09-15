RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 12-member road safety advisory council

The council was chaired by the governor, with the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, as Alternate Chairman.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday inaugurated a 12-member State Road Safety Advisory Council (SaRSAC).

Speaking at the inauguration, Sanwo-Olu said the move demonstrated his administration’s commitment to ensuring safety on roads through the implementation of the National Road Safety Strategy II.

He noted that the strategies would ensure the roads infrastructure complied with global standard for safety, capacity improvement of relevant agencies.

These included the Vehicle Inspection Services, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, and the State Fire Service.

He said: “The primary responsibility of this council, which comprises principal road safety stakeholders, is to drive the implementation of the National Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) in the state.

“Other key responsibilities include state road safety strategy target(s) in line with the NRSS; ensure co-ordination between states and local government in achieving road safety targets; drive the implementation of the NRSS, among others.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the council was chaired by the governor, with the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, as Alternate Chairman.

Other members of the council are Special Adviser to the governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo.

Others are Commissioners for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Dr Rabiu Olowo (Finance); Mr Sam Egube (Economic Planning and Budget); Mrs Folashade Adefisayo (Education); Mr Frederick Oladeinde (Transport) and Mr Tunji Bello (Environment).

The rest are: Director of the Vehicle Inspection Service, Akin Fashola; Sector Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, and Mr Olutosin Ogunmola.

