Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has identified the breakdown of faulty vehicles as one of the major causes of gridlock in Lagos.

Speaking at the inauguration of an ultra- modern office accommodation for the Lagos Vehicle Inspection Officers, Sanwo-Olu said in order to address the issue of gridlock in the state, which according to him, is often as a result of vehicles' breakdown, traffic officials have been empowered to ensure that only roadworthy vehicles would ply the roads for the safety of lives and property of residents.

Lagos is unarguably known as a state, where employees are often stressed, burned out, and exhausted as a result of 'hellish traffic'. [BBC]

The governor however stated that Lagos has been able to achieve 21st Century improvement in service delivery in the transport sector through technological innovations such as the use of Automated Number Plate Recognition, electronic testing, Lagos Computerised Vehicle Inspection Service, Forensic Laboratory and Auto-Vin, and E-testing for driver licence.

Sanwo-Olu maintained that the state will consolidate on the success recorded in the new infrastructure and technology and replicate similar offices of the same capacity in all the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development authorities in the state.

Sanwo-Olu urged traffic officials to justify government’s investment in infrastructure by rededicating themselves to duty and ensuring genuine commitment to duty, saying his administration will remain committed to more investment in the transport sector.