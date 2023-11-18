Sanwo-Olu hails Guinness World Record holder for capturing 'Perfect Lagos Selfie'

Roose, a professional balance trainer, achieved the feat while working on a project between the state government and an energy drinks brand, Red Bull.

The Estonian Guinness World Record holder put his expertise on display when he walked in the sky from Sterling Towers to the Onome Rig on Lagos Island during the week.

Commending Roose for his awe-inspiring execution in a series of tweets on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, November 18, 2023, Sanwo-Olu said the project highlighted the splendour of Lagos State.

While describing Lagos as the epitome of creativity and beauty, the governor commended Roose for deploying his slack-lining expertise to showcase the vibrant spirit of the state.

His tweets read, "Lagos is the epitome of creativity at its finest and we are saying well done and congratulations to @JaanRoose, the Guinness World Record holder, who has captured the Perfect Lagos Selfie while walking in the sky from Sterling Towers to the Onome Rig.

"His expertise in slack-lining, blending balance training, recreation, and moving meditation is beautifully showcasing our city's vibrant spirit. Capturing the beauty of our skyline against the backdrop of the Blue Line Rail is an admirable feat.