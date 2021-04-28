Sanwo-Olu flags off reconstruction of roads, Massey Hospital in Lagos Island

Flagging off both roads and hospital project, Sanwo-Olu enumerated benefits of good road network for ease of doing business and accessibility to quality healthcare to reduce infants and maternal mortality.

Sanwo-Olu said that the construction of the New Massey Children’s Hospital and the reconstruction of the Adeniji Adele, Oke Popo and Tapa Street were an integral part of the Greater Lagos Vision.

He said that the strategic roads would add value to the New Massey Children’s Hospital being reconstructed and upgraded into a seven storey, 150-bed multipurpose Pediatrics and General Hospital.

He listed various ministries working together on the regeneration of the roads as part of the Lagos Island Area North Action Plan to address flooding, gridlock and other challenges on the axis.

“The choice of the reconstruction and upgrade of Adeniji Adele and Oke Popo/ Tapa Streets to kick-start Phase 1 of the Regeneration Plan was informed by two factors.

“The first factor is the economic importance of these roads and the high level of traffic they convey while the second factor is the complementary value these roads will add to the New Massey Children’s Hospital.

“When completed, the newly upgraded roads will improve road connectivity, unlock the perennial traffic gridlock in this area with resultant reduction in travel time, eliminate the perennial flooding often experienced in this area, enhance property values and further improve business and economic activities on Lagos Island,’’ he said.

He said the road projects revealed his determination for inclusive and non-discriminatory developmental agenda for the state while the hospital demonstrated commitment to bridging all gaps in the health sector.

Sanwo-Olu said the existing facilities at the 107 years old Massey Children’s Hospital was overstretched and could not meet health needs of 22 million people, hence the new project.

Giving a brief history, he said that the hospital was established in 1914 as the First General Outpatient Clinic and Referral Centre later converted to a Pediatrics Hospital in 1961.

“Guided by the Second Pillar of our T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda which encompasses Health and the Environment, we are rebuilding, remodeling and repositioning the Massey Children’s Hospital into a 7-Storey, 150-bed, ultra-Modern and fit-for-purpose Pediatrics Programmed and Emergency General Hospital.

“On completion, the hospital will provide secondary integrated care services and acute care to both inpatients and outpatients in line with international best practices,’’ he said.

He said that Julius Berger Nigeria PLC was given the contract because they undertook the initial construction of Adeniji Adele Road and understood the terrain to be able to deliver durable qualitative road.

While appealing to resident to bear discomforts of the construction works, he said the road projects would bring succor to residents and the hospital will ensure reduction in infants and maternal deaths.

Sanwo-Olu promised other areas on the axis including Idumagbo Avenue, Ojo Giwa Street, Swamp Street, and Anikantanmo Street as well as the popular Pelewura Market will also benefit from the ongoing regeneration drive.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, in her welcome address, described Lagos Island as one of the largest commercial corridors in the state.

Adeyoye said 2.234km Adeniji Adele Road, is a major bypass traversing Lagos Island Local Government Area and the Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area while Oke Popo/ Tapa Streets is about 1.069km.

“The roads will be reconstructed and upgraded to semi rigid pavement with reinforced Concrete Drains, Culverts and Median Barrier, Transverse and Longitudinal Service Ducts and installation of Low Emission Diode (LED) powered street lighting.

“Alternative routes will also be provided for public use during the course of construction just as relocation of utilities and services will be done first,’’ Adeyoye said.

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, drew the attention of government to two important historic sites along the project alignment which must be protected.

Akionlu, while commending the projects, also made other recommendations to the state government and the contractor handling the project.

The commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, lauded the hospital project which, he noted, was going to be a place for quality health delivery and learning to upgrade knowledge on diseases.

Abayomi said both local and international health experts were involved in the design of the hospital construction project as part of an ongoing hospital transformation blue print of the state government.