Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has explained why public and private schools in the state may not be reopened anytime soon.

Two weeks ago, Sanwo-Olu said that guidelines for reopening schools would be made public in the state.

But on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, the governor said the guidelines for school reopening are not yet ready.

He said this during the 15th press briefing held at the State House in Marina to give updates on Lagos COVID-19 response.

The governor maintained that schools cannot be allowed to reopen with the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state.

“Regarding the educational sector, I did mention that by now, we will be expressing a full guideline. Those guidelines are not ready yet because of the engagements we are having with the various stakeholders in that sector. But we will need to continue to encourage the online learning that we have.

“That has started extensively with our higher institutions. We are encouraging other private sectors as well to use as much online capability as a form of intervention in the educational sector until the statistics that we have subsided and we are at a stage that all of these schools can reopen again,” he said.

As of Tuesday, June 16, 2020, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lagos was 7,461.