Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has dropped the ‘Your Excellency title, saying it symbolises an authoritarian disposition on the people.

The governor announced his decision to drop the title in a statement he signed and issued on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Sanwo-Olu, who now prefers to be addressed as Mr. Governor said the title of ‘Your Excellency’ is an executive arrogance that has to be struck down to change the narrative of governance.

He said, “In the last five months that I have been privileged to exercise the mandate freely given to me by the great and hardworking people of Lagos State, it has come to my consciousness to review certain features of citizen-government relations which impede the genuine expression of the democratic spirit of our society and the meaningful exercise of the sovereignty of our people.

”The office of the Governor has been celebrated as the paragon of excellence, a temple of perfection and a throne of purity. This demi-god mystique spreads over the entire machinery of the executive arm of the government, symbolising an authoritarian disposition on the governed. It has deformed the orientation of elected and appointed persons who are paid from the taxes of the people to see themselves as oppressors who can do no wrong and must be served, rather than serve the people.

Sanwo-Olu said the office of Governor is a public trust that was established to add value to the lives of the people.

He further explained that the title commanded obeisance and undermined the democratic role of citizens as the masters of those they have elected and appointed to serve.

He said, ”Whatever might have been the reason for this myth, let us be honest, the office is occupied by a mortal who has been called upon to serve the electorate with humility — and sincerity. The office of Governor is a public trust that calls for sacrifice, modesty and willingness to add value to the lives of the people.

”Fellow Lagosians, I have come to the conclusion that for us to change the narrative of governance, we have to strike down this seeming symbol of executive arrogance that commands popular obeisance and undermines the democratic role of citizens as the masters of those they have elected and appointed to serve. It is a conviction that I believe will send the right signals to all politicians and civil servants that service to the people has brought us here. It is the duty we are obliged to do. It is the responsibility that we bear wherever we find ourselves; whenever we are called to serve.”

Sanwo-Olu had earlier hinted about his decision to drop the title

In October, the governor said the title “excellency” really does get on his nerves and he doesn’t want to be addressed as such.

He said the title should be reserved for leaders who have excelled in their tasks and finished the job they were elected to do.