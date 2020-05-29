Sanwo-Olu, said this at the State House, Marina, during a simple ceremony to mark his administration’s first year in office.

He said the frontline health and emergency workers had paid great sacrifices in giving their all to the response in containing the Coronavirus pandemic in Lagos state.

The governor honoured leaders of various medical teams deployed to isolation facilities across the state, presenting them with plaques in appreciation of their sacrifices in the battle against the pandemic.

The 10 health workers who received the plaques represented over 800 personnel deployed by the state to the frontline in the battle against COVID-19.

Sanwo-Olu described the health personnel as ”a dedicated team of professionals”, whose commitment and selflessness, helped the government to properly manage the healthcare sector in a critical period.

”The current pandemic ravaging cities and communities all over the world is something we have not seen in the last 100 years.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu dedicates first anniversary to frontline health workers.

”As the epicentre of the outbreak in the country, Lagos has taken charge and offered the leadership required in the response to stop the virus.

”As a demonstration of our commitment to winning the battle, we felt the least we can do on the occasion of our first anniversary is to select representatives of the frontline health workers for appreciation.

‘The selected personnel are not the only persons deserving of the honour, but this is a testimony to our resolve to show appreciation to all the frontline workers.

”We have not come out of the pandemic or reached the peak, but we certainly cannot wait until the crisis is over before we start acknowledging the sacrifices of the committed people.

‘Each team of medical personnel deployed has played their roles well and we will not forget your sacrifices. On behalf of the people and government, I thank all frontline workers for their sacrifices,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the period of health emergency had given the state an opportunity to appraise its emergency response mechanism and the need to overhaul the public health infrastructure.

He said that his administration would not leave anything to chance to prepare the state for future health emergencies, as lessons learnt would lead to changes in the handling of infectious diseases to prevent lapses in future responses.

”It is not only about COVID-19, but about the entire health infrastructure. We have taken lessons from the response toward containing the virus and we are taking the lessons beyond the pandemic.

”As a government, we will not leave anything to chance; we will continue to raise the bar.

”In the revision of the state’s 2020 Budget, it is only health sector that has seen growth in their numbers, both in capital and recurrent expenditures.

”We believe the sector needs all critical support around improving the skills of personnel and facilities, providing infrastructure and ensuring technology is playing lead role in managing health crisis.

”We have dedicated teams of medical personnel and I’m convinced we will survive this pandemic,” the governor said.

He re-emphasised the need for residents to keep to public health guidelines issued by the state government, adding that the use of face masks in public places and keeping social distancing remained compulsory in the state.

Presenting the health workers for the honour, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the team leaders had displayed uncommon passion and commitment in discharging their duties in the period of public health crisis.

Those honoured include a Principal Medical Officer 1, at Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Dr. Sunday Adesola; an Apex Nurse at Mainland General Hospital in Yaba, Mrs Basirat Adeoye; a Pharmacist, Mr Folarin Amosun; a renowned virologist, Prof. Sunday Omilabu; and a medical waste cleaner, Mr Olufemi Akinade.

Others are, Dr. Bisola Adebayo, a Consultant Public Health and Community Medicine Physician; Mr Olanrewaju Aladetuyi, a laboratory scientist; Mrs Abiola Adeloju, a hospital administrator; Mr Alaba Anago, an ambulance driver, and Mr Tajudeen Bankole, a gatekeeper at the Mainland General Hospital in Yaba