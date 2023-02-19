ADVERTISEMENT
Naira crisis: Sanwo-Olu decries extortion by PoS operators, filling stations

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has expressed displeasure over the extortive practices by Point of Sale (PoS) operators, as well as petrol station attendants.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu addressing residents on the ongoing situation (change of currency notes and cases of POS and Petrol Station attendants) in the country, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. With him are (L-R): Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya; Deputy Gov., Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Commissioner for Women and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Mrs Cecilia Dada; her counterparts, Mr Olalere Odusote (Energy and Mineral Resources); Dr Frederic Oladeinde (Transportation); Mr Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy) and Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN (Justice/the Attorney General).
Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu addressing residents on the ongoing situation (change of currency notes and cases of POS and Petrol Station attendants) in the country, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. With him are (L-R): Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya; Deputy Gov., Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Commissioner for Women and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Mrs Cecilia Dada; her counterparts, Mr Olalere Odusote (Energy and Mineral Resources); Dr Frederic Oladeinde (Transportation); Mr Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy) and Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN (Justice/the Attorney General).
He said that due to the situation, the operators had become extortive.

Sanwo-Olu appealed to those involved in such behaviour to desist from such sharp practices.

”We have noticed with dismay the rampant incidents surrounding some of the players in the financial services value chain (PoS agents/operators); as well as petrol station attendants.

”They have taken the current challenges to mean an opportunity to extort hard working and law abiding Lagosians with extortionate service charges on funds withdrawal and sale of PMS.

”It is especially in difficult times like these that we all need to be our brothers’ and sisters’ keeper and do everything we can to contribute to lessening the hardships faced by our fellow Lagosians.

”This is not the period to sacrifice empathy, compassion, and humanity on the altar of profit making,” the governor said.

He urged Lagos residents to resist the opportunists who sought to take advantage of the anger and frustration that were being felt to hijack the situation and foment trouble.

News Agency Of Nigeria

