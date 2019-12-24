Lagosians will on Christmas, enjoy a free ride on BRT to all their destinations and also free pass for all motorists at the Ikoyi and Lekki Toll Plazas on same dates as mentioned above.

This was made known by the Governor's Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on New Media, Mr. Jubril Gawat on Tuesday, December 25, 2019.

The statement from his office reads: “Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared a free BRT ride for all residents of the State on December 25, 2019 and January 1, 2020. The bus ride will take passengers on Christmas Day to all BRT routes and destinations.

ALSO READ: Here's why Sowore, Dasuki have been set free by the federal government

There will also be a free pass for all motorists at the Ikoyi and Lekki Toll Plazas on the same dates.”