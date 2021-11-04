RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu declares 3-day mourning over collapsed Ikoyi building

The governor said that the mourning would begin on Friday and end on Sunday.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared three days of mourning over the collapsed Ikoyi building, which occurred on Monday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Thursday by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said no fewer than 32 persons were believed to have died in the incident as at 2.00p.m. of Thursday.

He said that all flags were to be flown at half-mast in public and private buildings and official engagements cancelled during the mourning period.

”The Lagos State Government, once again, commiserates with all those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu had visited the site thrice to encourage the rescuers and console relations of those believed to have been trapped under debris of the 21-storey building.

He was also at the hospital on Thursday to cheer up those injured, before swearing in a six-member panel of inquiry to find out why the building went down and recommend measures to prevent such incidents.

