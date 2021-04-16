Sanwo-Olu congratulates Musiliu Smith at 75

Smith is also a former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and ex-head of the Lagos State Security Council.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile on Friday in Lagos, described Smith as a worthy ambassador, committed public servant and elder statesman worth celebrating.

He said that the former IGP had lived an exemplary life of hard work, purposefulness and dedication to the service of humanity.

According to him, Smith committed a greater part of his life to public service in different capacities, especially his contributions to the Nigeria Police.

He said that the former IGP remained one of the few residents whose contributions to the growth and development of Lagos State and Nigeria could not be written off.

The governor said that the ex-IGP, during his tenure, displayed high degree of honesty, dedication and professionalism to public service.

He said the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, who reached the peak of his career in 2002, left the Nigeria Police with impeccable records, exhibiting the true spirit of Omoluabi in him.

”On behalf of my family and the good people of Lagos State, I heartily congratulate our elder statesman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, on the occasion of his 75 years birthday.

”Alhaji Smith has dedicated his adult life to the service of the people as a police officer. He is an epitome of dedication and selflessness in public service.

”He used his elevated positions in the Police to uplift the standards of life of the people he served and did his best to ensure that Nigeria Police is on top of the security situation in the country.

”His brilliance and administrative prowess were displayed during his tenure as the 10th Inspector General of Police between May 29, 1999 and March 2002. During his tenure as the IGP, he brought a lot of reform to the Nigeria Police and there was peace in the country.

”He also served Lagos passionately as the head of the Lagos State Security council, a body charged with taking a holistic look at the anatomy of crimes in the state.