Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, advised the duo to see their new positions as a “heavy responsibility”.

He also urged them to work closely with the executive arm of the government for speedy and efficient service delivery to Nigerians.

“Nigerians are looking up to the ruling class, regardless of who is at the top or what political parties we represent.

“The average Nigerian is interested in the quick passage of the Appropriation Bill and other bills that will have direct positive impact on his life,’’ Sanwo-Olu said.

He described their victories as “results of focus, hard work, resilience and team spirit”.

The governor said that the keenly contested elections in both chambers of the National Assembly were clear indication of deepening democratic culture in Nigeria.

“We should not lose sight of the fact that elections into the leadership positions of the Upper and Lower Legislative Chambers of the National Assembly is a clear manifestation that Nigeria’s democracy is growing in leaps and bounds.

“Recall that in the past, such elections were either not as transparent as what we witnessed today or emergence of the leaders were remotely controlled from outside the hallow chambers,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the National Assembly members should be commended for participating and choosing their leaders in the full glare of millions of Nigerians.

The governor also urged the opposition parties to close ranks with the victors in the interest of all Nigerians.

According to him, politicking is over and now is the time to deliver dividends of democracy to the citizens.

Sanwo-Olu also congratulated the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for ensuring cohesiveness, unity, and particularly, party supremacy at the just concluded leadership polls of the National Assembly.