Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Jakande as an elder statesman worth celebrating for his life of consistent commitment to public service.

He said that the former governor, popularly referred to as ‘Baba Kekere,’ brought a lot of development to Lagos State between Oct. 1, 1979 and Dec. 31, 1983.

According to him, the development is in line with the four cardinal programmes of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), founded by the late sage and former Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Sanwo-Olu also described the former Minister Works as epitome of honesty, dedication and service.

“Jakande used his elevated positions for the betterment of the people he served, especially during his tenure as governor of Lagos State,” he said

He said that Jakande remained one of the few Lagosians and Nigerian leaders who had contributed immensely to the growth and development of the state and the entire country by delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

The governor said that the former governor left impeccable records in Lagos State and that was why till date he remained a reference point for governors, not only in Lagos but across the country.

”Alhaji Jakande’s administration introduced housing and educational programmes that targeted the poor.

“Built new neighbourhood primary and secondary schools and provided free education for all.

”Baba Jakande within his four years in office, established the Lagos State University. His government constructed over 30,000 housing units. The schools and housing units were of great value to the masses.

”Having distinguished himself as ‘Action Governor’, Alhaji Jakande was appointed Minister of Works under the Sani Abacha regime.

”He proved his worth in office by building thousands of housing units in different parts of Nigeria as Federal Low Cost Housing Estates,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that Jakande’s selling point was not only in politics but also in journalism, his chosen profession.

According to him, Alhaji Jakande also made remarkable contribution to the media industry as a respected journalist and media manager.

”He used the power of the press to influence positive changes in the country’s social and political landscape,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu wished the nonagenarian leader more years of joy and good health for a continued service to humanity.