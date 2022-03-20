RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu congratulates Enugu Governor, Ugwuanyi on 58th birthday

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has felicitated with the Enugu State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on his 58th birthday, describing him as a visionary leader.

Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile on Saturday, said that the leadership style of the governor had impacted on the growth and development of the state.

He described Gov. Ugwuanyi, who clocked 58 on Sunday, March 20, as a committed and selfless public servant, who contributed to the development of Enugu State and Nigeria at large, as a governor and former federal lawmaker.

According to him, the Enugu State number one citizen has displayed pragmatic leadership with selflessness and dedication, by rendering quality service to people at state and national level in the last 16 years.

”On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, and the good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends, political associates and the people of Enugu State to congratulate my dear brother, Governor Ugwuanyi on his 58th birthday.

”Governor Ugwuanyi’s input in the growth and development of Enugu is pragmatic testament to his visionary leadership. His developmental strides in Enugu State and national growth are noticeable in different areas of endeavour.

”His penchant for diligence is evident in his contributions toward the development of Nigeria’s socio-economic and political landscape based on his service to the nation as a member of the House of Representatives, before assuming his current status as Governor of Enugu State.

”On this occasion of his 58th birthday, I wish my brother good health and wisdom, as he continues to render more services to humanity, his state and our dear country,” Sanwo-Olu said.

