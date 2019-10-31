Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described the judgment as another landmark in the country’s annals.

He said that the Supreme Court’s judgment had strengthened the nation’s democracy and the belief of the citizenry in the judicial process.

A seven-man Supreme Court panel headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed, dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP and Atiku had approached the Supreme Court challenging Buhari’s victory in the Feb. 23, 2019 Presidential Election.

From Left: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos state Deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat. [Twitter/@MBuhari]

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu said that APC’s victory at the apex court was an affirmation of the people’s will.

“The judgment averted the danger of returning the country to the period of plague, as was seen in PDP’s 16 years of misrule,” he said.

The governor further stated that the judgment had dismantled all the huddles set against the president’s efforts to deliver democracy dividends to the people.

He said the judgment had fully positioned the current administration to move the nation forward in infrastructural renewal and economic development.

“With great joy in my heart, I have received the news of the victory of President Buhari and my great party, APC at the Supreme Court today.

‘“This is another landmark judgment that will enrich our democratic and political process, it is indeed a great relief to Nigerians.

“The Supreme Court has not only upheld the choice of greater number of Nigerians who voted APC and the president, it has also affirmed our belief in the judiciary,” he said.