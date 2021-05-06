Sanwo-Olu condoles with Pastor Adeboye, urges him to take solace in God

Dare, who was the third son of the cleric died at the age of 42.

He was reported to have died in his sleep after ministering the previous day.

Sympatising with the cleric, Sanwo-Olu in a statement said the death of a loved one is painful as it is irreparable.

He said, “My heartfelt condolence to the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, on the death of their beloved son, Pastor Dare Adeboye. The death of a loved one is painful as it is irreparable, but we must always take solace in God.

“I sympathize with Pastor Enoch Adeboye, his wife, siblings and widow of the deceased and the entire members of RCCG. I pray that God will grant the late Pastor Dare Adeboye eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Amen”.