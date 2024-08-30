Dosunmu market fire victims get millions of naira compensation from Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu said the presentation of cheques to those affected was being done after proper enumeration in fulfilment of the pledge made by the government.

“We know that the impact of the fire incidence is unquantifiable, but as a responsive government that we pride ourselves on being, we will bring succour to those that are affected.

“We pray we don’t experience such huge losses again. As citizens, we have to play our roles; we need to put a stop to the careless attitude that keeps endangering lives,” Sanwo-Olu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on April 9, a fire outbreak destroyed 14 buildings at Dosunmu market (originally known as Docemo market), off Idumagbo Avenue, in Lagos Island.