Sanwo-Olu compensates families of 2 dead RRS officers with N20m

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has compensated families of two operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) who died in the cause of duties with N10 million each.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Gboyega Soyannwo (centre) and families of late RRS officers during presentations of N10 million cheque each to them. [NAN]

The Media Director of RRS, Mr Taofiq Adebayo, disclosed this on Friday in a statement, stressing that the governor was fulfilling his pledge to always give wholesome support to the security agencies in the state.

Adebayo said that the governor was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Gboyega Soyannwo, who presented the two cheques to the affected families at Government House, Alausa-Ikeja.

He said the two families were that of late SPY/PC Omale Job and SPY/PC Adeniran Adekunle.

The director said that Mrs Tosin Adeniran and Master Ayomide Adeniran represented Late SPY/PC Adeniran Adekunle, while Mrs Juliana Omale and Master David Omale represented Late SPY/PV Omale Job.

He said the governor described the monetary support as a token, maintaining that, no amount of financial gift could make up for the lost lives and the gallantry of the fallen patriots.

“The governor commended and appreciated the gallantry of the deceased operatives, reassuring the families and Lagos residents of the government’s decisiveness to always work for the good and wellbeing of the masses.

“The gesture is one of my policy in ensuring the welfare of security personnel for effective performance of their duties in protecting lives and properties in the State which is in line with the Theme’s Agenda on Security and Good Governance,” he quoted the governor as saying.

Adebayo said that Master David Omale, son of one of the late officers expressed thanks to Gov. Sanwo-Olu for the gesture.

