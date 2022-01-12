Sanwo-Olu commiserates with Makinde over Alao-Akala's death

He said that the death of Alao-Akala, was a great loss to his family, the people of Oyo State, particularly sons and daughters of Ogbomoso and Nigeria as a whole.

Alao-Akala died in the early hours of Wednesday at age 71.

He commiserated with Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, as well as leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) both at the state and national level over the demise of the party’s apex leader in Oyo State.

According to him, Alao-Akala’s shocking demise has opened a deep sore in the hearts of the people of Oyo State and Nigerians, who look up to him as a rallying point and a political stabiliser.

The governor also sympathised with the deceased’s family, urging them to take heart, as the former governor’s service to the people of Ogbomoso, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole would remain enduring legacy.

”On behalf of the government and people of Lagos, I commiserate with my brother, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, sons and daughters of Ogbomoso, people of Oyo State, the deceased family, friends and political associates on the death of Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala.

”The passage of Otunba Alao-Akala hurts me because of the critical role he is playing in Oyo APC before his demise. My heart was filled with grief when I was informed about his death.

”Otunba Alao-Akala was more than a politician. He was a man of many parts, whose managerial skills and experience are required at this critical period in our national life, especially in our party, APC, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

”He served Oyo State passionately first as a Deputy Governor and later as Governor. He did his best in contributing his quota to the growth and development of Ogbomoso as council chairman, as well as Oyo State as a Governor.

”He also made his mark in the Nigerian Police where he retired as Assistant Commissioner of Police in 1995 before venturing into politics,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that the death of loved ones was usually one of the most painful episodes in peoples’ lives but all must realise that death is inevitable, as all would die someday.