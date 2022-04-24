Sanwo-Olu commiserates with Gov Makinde over Alaafin of Oyo's death

Oba Adeyemi passed away on Friday at the age of 83.

Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, and the entire Yoruba race both at home and in the diaspora

‘The late monarch’s service to the people of the ancient town, Oyo State and Nigeria, especially in the area of promotion of Yoruba culture and tradition, will remain his enduring legacy,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu urged the family, friends and associates, as well as the entire people of Oyo Kingdom to immortalise him and ensured the late Alaafin of Oyo’s legacies were sustained.

”On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I commiserate with my brother, the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

”I commiserate with the people of Oyo State, especially sons and daughters of the ancient Oyo Kingdom over the death of one of the foremost and most respected traditional rulers in Nigeria, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who joined his ancestors on Friday.

”The death of Oba Adeyemi is a great loss not only to the people of Oyo State but the entire Yoruba sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora.

“This is because of the unique position the Alaafin of Oyo holds as a descendant of Oduduwa. He will be greatly missed.

”He was one of the great promoters of Yoruba culture and tradition.

“He contributed immensely to the growth and development of Oyo Kingdom and improved the livelihood of the people of the town.

”As a first-class monarch, he left a lasting legacy that the people of the ancient town will continue to cherish,” the governor said.