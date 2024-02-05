ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu celebrates Burna Boy, Asake, Davido, Ayra Starr after Grammy loss

Bayo Wahab

Sanwo-Olu's tweet highlights the significant strides Nigerian music has made on the international stage.

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Despite not clinching awards this year, stars such as Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, and Asake were celebrated for their remarkable achievements and contributions to global music through the vibrant sounds of Afrobeats.

The Governor’s tweet was a beacon of positivity, highlighting the significant strides Nigerian music has made on the international stage.

“A special shoutout to @burnaboy, @davido, @ayrastarr, @asakemusik, and all Nigerian talents represented as nominees at the Grammy’s, the apex music award in the world,” Sanwo-Olu stated, emphasizing the global recognition of Nigerian artists’ mastery and talent.

This year’s Grammy Awards, while not seeing Nigerian nominees taking home trophies, nonetheless marked a moment of unprecedented visibility for Afrobeats, a genre that has exploded onto the global music scene in recent years.

Nigerian artists have been at the forefront of this movement, blending indigenous sounds with global music trends to create hits that resonate worldwide.

To those who may feel disheartened by the results, remember, in the eyes of your fans and Nigerians, you’re everlasting winners and with every global arena and stadium you fill up, your representation of Afrobeats and Nigeria is unparalleled,” the Governor encouraged.

His words served not only as a consolation but also as a reminder of the significant impact these artists have had in promoting Nigerian culture and music globally.

Sanwo-Olu’s acknowledgement of the nominees’ efforts is a testament to the broader narrative of Nigerian resilience and creativity.

“Cheers to more timeless moments as you continue to tell the world our stories with your music,” the governor concluded.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

