Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the call on Thursday when the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen Godwin Umelo, paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina.

Sanwo-Olu commended the role of the Nigerian army in the security of lives and property in the state.

”Lagos is peculiar and we have our own security needs. We are working with the Nigerian army, Navy, Air Force, Police and other security agencies to continue to ensure that Lagos is safe and secure for investors, visitors and residents of the state.

”The work is tough but we want to promise you that we will cooperate with you and support you like we supported your predecessor for you to be successful in your assignment as GOC of 81 Division of the Nigerian Army,” he said.

From Right: Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lagos, Major-General Godwin Umelo, during a visit by Umelo at the Lagos House, Marina on Thursday, Aug.6. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

The governor also commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, for the work he was doing in terms of addressing security challenges in the country.

Sanwo-Olu commended the immediate past GOC of 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Johnson Irefin, for giving his best during his assignment in Lagos.

The governor said that Irefin was responsive to issues of security during his tenure in Lagos State.

In his remark, Maj. Gen. Umelo promised more support to aid the security of lives and property of Lagosians, as Lagos State and the Nigerian Army were partners in progress.

New General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lagos, Major-General Godwin Umelo paid a familiarisation visit to Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina on Thursday, Aug.6. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

He also commended the governor for his support and assistance to the military in the state.

Umelo said the courtesy visit was necessary for him to be able to introduce and familiarise himself with Gov. Sanwo-Olu.

He took over from Irefin, who was redeployed to 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, as the General Officer Commanding in July.