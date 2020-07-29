Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for patience from Lagosians, as the city’s deplorable road surfaces unravel in typical fashion during a rainy season.

A slew of inner city roads in Nigeria’s commercial capital are in such poor state that Pulse Nigeria recently published this editorial, calling for a state of emergency to be declared on the city's roads.

“We made a solemn pledge to work for a greater Lagos with a strong commitment that our administration will touch every part of Lagos with impactful projects that will enhance the quality of life of all Lagosians,” Sanwo-Olu wrote on his Twitter page.

The governor also said fixing inner city roads remains a top priority for his administration.

“In line with this commitment, we embarked on the reconstruction of Herbert Macaulay Way from Oyingbo to Yaba. Our plan to fix inner roads and highways within the metropolis remains a top priority.

“I will continue to implore you to be patient with us, as all the work cannot be done in one day. We also would not want to apply quick fix methods, so we’re not back to square one a few years from now,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu, 55, was sworn-in as Lagos Governor on May 29, 2019.

He promised to fix a chaotic, overcrowded city with his THEMES agenda.

THEMES is an acronym for Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos a 21st Century state; Entertainment and Tourism; Security.