Sanwo-Olu bags Asian-African leadership award in infrastructural development

Singh said some of such growth was the construction of the Lekki Deep Sea Port; Lagos Rice Mill, Imota; 18.75 killometres Eleko-Epe rigid pavement six-lane expressway; the first phase of the 13 kilometres of Lagos Blue Light Rail and the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History among many others.

He said these infrastructural developments had further opened the economy of Lagos to boost its mega city status.

“Infrastructure holds the ace for real development and socio-economic growth in any country and Lagos State in the last three years under the leadership of Gov. Sanwo-Olu has seen tremendous growth in infrastructural development in the state.

“This also has birthed new opportunities and economic empowerment in the state.

Also, Chief Oluwabunmi Amao, Director-General, the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), got a leadership award in tourism, arts, and culture.

Singh noted that Amao in her capacity had been able to promote the Nigerian cultural heritage through diverse programmes, such as celebrating the diversity of black and African traditional music and many more.

Mr. Gboyega Isiaka, a politician and Chairman, Edgefield, got the leadership award in nation-building and human development.

According to Singh, Isiaka has managed to stay above the greed and corruption that has plagued Nigerian politics.

“Having contested three governorship elections between 2011 and 2019, he has not been involved in any scandal till date."

Mr. Michel Deelen, Consul-General, Kingdom of Netherlands, bagged the diplomatic excellence award for support of smallholder farmers in Nigeria.

Mr. Abiodun Oluseyin, Chief Executive Officer, Bifarmas Ltd. and Abols resources, got the leadership award in the extractive industry.

Chief Emmanuel Umenwa, Chairman, Geneith Pharmaceutical Ltd., clinched the leadership award in the pharmaceutical industry and Mr. Anamene Levi, Founder, Bace and Eclise Nigeria Ltd., got the award as the most promising enterprise (innovation) in information communication technology.

In his response, Isiaka said, “I am happy to be here and this means so much to me, we will do a lot to promote this chamber within the country because our economy and the nation need chambers like this for economic growth.

“As we prepare toward the electioneering period, I urge all of us to partake in it as it will determine the state of the nation in another four years.”

Earlier, Dr. Abolaji Anifowose of the Faculty of Management Sciences, Department of Banking and Finance, Lagos State University, Ojo, urged Africans to invest in the knowledge economy index to spur economic growth.

Anifowose said there was a need for knowledge transformation in Africa.

He said that the future of Africa now depends on the nature and outlook of its economic vision and the realignment of national institutions to reflect major trends in global and regional economic affairs.

“Africans should follow success models of the Asian countries like Singapore, Korea and India, these nations transitioned from poor agrarian models to become global leaders in technology, innovation and finance in the space of few years.