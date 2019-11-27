Governor Sanwo-olu of Lagos State has approved payment of N35,000 as minimum for civil servants in the state.

This was announced in a document shared on Twitter by the Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

According to the document, the minimum wage was increased from the approved N30,000 by the Federal Government to N35,000 due to Governor Sanwo-Olu’s determination to improve the welfare and well being of all public servants in the state.

The document signed by Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola , therefore, enjoins all public servants in the state to show more commitment, dedication and selflessness in the delivery of qualitative service to citizens of Lagos State.