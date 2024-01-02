Sanwo-Olu approves end of the year bonus for LAWMA street sweepers

The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, said it is in appreciation of their critical role of keeping Lagos clean. Gbadegesin said that the hard-working heroes and heroines of Lagos waste management system appreciated the gesture by the governor.

“Gov. Sanwo-Olu acknowledges the tireless efforts of our street sweepers and waste handlers in maintaining a clean and healthy environment for Lagosians.

“This bonus is a gesture of gratitude for their dedication and commitment, especially during this festive season,” he said.

Gbadegesin said that the bonus would impact the lives of the recipients and their families, bringing joy and relief during the season. He said that the news was met with jubilation among sanitation workforce, as they expressed appreciation for the governor’s gesture.

The LAWMA boss who wished residents a happy new year celebration, assured that the Authority would continue to consolidate on its efforts to make all parts of the state clean in 2024.