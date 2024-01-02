ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu approves end of the year bonus for LAWMA street sweepers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The gesture was done to appreciate them of their critical role of keeping Lagos clean.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, said it is in appreciation of their critical role of keeping Lagos clean. Gbadegesin said that the hard-working heroes and heroines of Lagos waste management system appreciated the gesture by the governor.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu acknowledges the tireless efforts of our street sweepers and waste handlers in maintaining a clean and healthy environment for Lagosians.

“This bonus is a gesture of gratitude for their dedication and commitment, especially during this festive season,” he said.

Gbadegesin said that the bonus would impact the lives of the recipients and their families, bringing joy and relief during the season. He said that the news was met with jubilation among sanitation workforce, as they expressed appreciation for the governor’s gesture.

The LAWMA boss who wished residents a happy new year celebration, assured that the Authority would continue to consolidate on its efforts to make all parts of the state clean in 2024.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanwo-Olu also approved an end of the Year bonus for all public servants in the state for their contributions to the advancement of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu approves end of the year bonus for LAWMA street sweepers

