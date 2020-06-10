Mrs M.A Eko, Public Relation Officer, LASPEC , in a statement on Tuesday, said that Obilana’s appointment was in recognition of his outstanding performance and accomplishments in the financial sector.

She said Obilana took over from Mrs Folashade Onanuga, to become the third Director-General of the commission.

“Until his appointment, Obilana was the Executive Director, Business Development and Services, Stanbic IBTC Asset management.

“He is an erudite scholar and graduated from the University of Lagos with a BSC (Hons) in Actuarial Science.

”He holds an MBA from the famous Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Osun, and he is an alumni of Lagos Business School for Senior Management Programme (SMP),” she said.

According to her, Obilana’s robust career spans over 28 years from different financial institutions such as ARM Pension managers where he was a pioneer staff responsible for business development.

She said: “Obilana on assumption of duty and in a meeting with top management official of the commission, earlier on Tuesday, promised to bring his wealth of experience and knowledge to bear at the agency .

“He appreciated Gov. Sanwo-Olu for giving him the opportunity to contribute his quota to uplift Lagos State.

“The new D-G assured to build and improve on the accomplishments of his predecessor, while soliciting for the cooperation of all and sundry, most especially the staff of the commission.”